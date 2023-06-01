Mt. Fuji climbing season nears with warnings against "bullet climbing"

As the climbing season for Mt. Fuji approaches, local governments in surrounding areas are warning against "bullet climbing," the practice of ascending to the peak of one of Japan's most iconic landmarks without taking a sleep break at night.

This year's climbing season, scheduled to run from July 1 through Sept. 10, will be the first since the lifting of COVID-related movement restrictions, and most of the mountain huts en route to the summit are already reserved.

That has led to growing concern that climbers unable to book accommodation will try to press on in the middle of the night, placing themselves in danger.