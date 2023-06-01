Court partially overturns damages for hecklers removed from Abe speech

The high court rescinded an order by the Sapporo District Court in March 2022 to pay Masae Osugi 330,000 yen, while upholding the lower ruling to award 550,000 yen ($3,800) for Kio Momoi by rejecting an appeal by the prefectural police.

The district court had ordered damages to both because the police's actions infringed on the plaintiffs' freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Constitution. ...continue reading