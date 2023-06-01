Court partially overturns damages for hecklers removed from Abe speech
SAPPORO, Jun 22 (Kyodo) - The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The high court rescinded an order by the Sapporo District Court in March 2022 to pay Masae Osugi 330,000 yen, while upholding the lower ruling to award 550,000 yen ($3,800) for Kio Momoi by rejecting an appeal by the prefectural police.
The district court had ordered damages to both because the police's actions infringed on the plaintiffs' freedom of expression as guaranteed under the Constitution. ...continue reading
Video of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention shown in court
Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.
Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
5 dead after bus collides with truck in Hokkaido
Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.
What’s The Ideal Weight For Japanese Girls? | Street Interview
Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side.
What Is It Like Being "Fat" in Japan? (Healthiest Country in the World)
Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan.
Ninety percent of fathers feel 'Mother's Day disparity'
Sunday was "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day".
Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting
A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.
LGBT fashion show on Osaka train
A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.
Feminists destroy women's rights?
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
Chicago woman found after vanishing in Tokyo
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
4 cats with crushed heads found in Kobe cemetery
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
Man arrested after Nagasaki A-bomb park paper cranes found burned
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.
Man arrested for robbing watch shop claims he applied for the 'job' on social networking site
Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, say a 26-year-old man who was arrested after robbing a watch store in Kawasaki on Sunday said he applied for the job on a social networking site.
