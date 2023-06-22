Cosmo shareholders approve takeover defense plan
NHK -- Jun 23
Cosmo Energy Holdings has won shareholder approval for a plan to fend off a possible takeover bid by activist investors.
The major Japanese oil wholesaler is 20 percent owned by a group of investors that includes well-known activist Murakami Yoshiaki. The group had proposed appointing lawyers of its own choice as external board members.
Murakami's side has complained that Cosmo's board resisted calls to discuss splitting off a subsidiary in charge of the renewable energy business.
Cosmo's management has decided to implement a so-called "poison pill" strategy by distributing share options to existing stockholders. This aims at diluting the group's stake if it buys more shares without undergoing proper procedures. ...continue reading
Nintendo: The Apple Of The Gaming Industry?
Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) stock has come a good 30% down from its all-time high of $16 in 2021, the year the Switch made record sales.
Ghosn files $1 billion lawsuit in Lebanon against Nissan over his imprisonment in Japan
Auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan and about a dozen individuals in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan and what he says is misinformation spread against him, Lebanese officials said Tuesday.
WTO report upholds Japan claims on China's steel duties
The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.
Japan drops to 35th in World Competitiveness Ranking, lowest ever
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
Japan Post, Yamato to tie up to address delivery driver shortage
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
The European Central Bank Takes Shots At The Bank Of Japan
A look into the peculiar relationship forming between the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan, in which the ECB calls the BOJ policy normalization a major risk to global bond markets in its official financial stability report - a rare commentary made against a fellow major central bank peer.
Japan has 'one of the best' macro stories, says investment management firm
Hugh Selby-Smith of Talaria Asset Management says "that's not why we invest but clearly we're seeing fund flows into Japan at [a] rate that we haven't really seen over the last 15 years."
Why surging Tokyo flat prices are unlikely to herald a new Japan asset price bubble
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
Wages are finally rising in Japan, as inflation eats away at consumer gains
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.
Warren Buffett doubles down on Japan, increasing stakes in five trading firms
Berkshire Hathaway on Monday said its wholly-owned subsidiary National Indemnity Company has increased its stake in five Japanese trading firms to average more than 8.5%.
Why Uber Hasn't Dominated Japan's Taxi Market
Uber aims to have all taxis worldwide registered on its app by 2025. But a man known as the ‘Taxi Prince’ is throwing off those plans.
Japan bullet train hauls freight, prepares for trucker shortage
East Japan Railway is offering its bullet trains to haul large quantities of goods long distances, coming to the aid of a logistics industry scrambling ahead of a legal change regarding truckers' overtime.
Japan not on U.S. currency watch list for 1st time since 2016
The U.S. Treasury Department has removed Japan from a list of major trading partners that it monitors for potentially unfair foreign exchange practices for the first time since 2016, when the current format of designation began.
Japan law will require Apple to allow alternate iPhone app stores
The Japanese government is introducing laws that will require Apple to allow users nationwide to download apps outside their official app stores.
Japan's 10-year bond yield dips as BOJ maintains policy
Japan's 10-year government bond yield weakened and 10-year futures rose on Friday after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.
