Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia

An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.

This figure represents a notable increase of 6.1% compared to the previous year and nearly doubles the count of 9,607 cases reported in 2021, when comprehensive data collection commenced, confirmed the National Police Agency, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

When categorized by prefecture, Hyogo in western Japan recorded the highest number of cases at 2,115, followed closely by Osaka with 1,996 cases, and Saitama, located near Tokyo, with 1,902 cases.

Out of the total reported cases, 17,923 individuals were found alive, with an impressive 77.5% of them being located on the very same day the reports were filed. Moreover, an overwhelming 99.6% were successfully traced within a week.

A total of 491 individuals were discovered to have passed away, including cases resulting from accidents.