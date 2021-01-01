Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia
This figure represents a notable increase of 6.1% compared to the previous year and nearly doubles the count of 9,607 cases reported in 2021, when comprehensive data collection commenced, confirmed the National Police Agency, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.
When categorized by prefecture, Hyogo in western Japan recorded the highest number of cases at 2,115, followed closely by Osaka with 1,996 cases, and Saitama, located near Tokyo, with 1,902 cases.
Out of the total reported cases, 17,923 individuals were found alive, with an impressive 77.5% of them being located on the very same day the reports were filed. Moreover, an overwhelming 99.6% were successfully traced within a week.
A total of 491 individuals were discovered to have passed away, including cases resulting from accidents. ...continue reading
aa.com.tr - Jun 23
An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.
Kyodo - Jun 22
The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
NHK - Jun 22
Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.
Japan Today - Jun 21
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.
Asian Boss - Jun 19
Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side.
JESSEOGN - Jun 19
Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan.
NOJ - Jun 18
Sunday was "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day".
NOJ - Jun 18
A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.
NOJ - Jun 18
A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
the-sun.com - Jun 15
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
NOJ - Jun 14
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
Kyodo - Jun 14
A Nagasaki prefectural government official was arrested Tuesday after paper cranes symbolizing peace were found burned at a Nagasaki park commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city in 1945.