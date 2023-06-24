Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia
両陛下がインドネシアから帰国 感想つづられる
TOKYO, Jun 24 (NHK) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia.
The Imperial couple arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday.
They were met by Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, the charge d'affaires ad interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo, and other officials.
The couple started their official visit to Indonesia last Saturday. It was their first goodwill overseas trip since the Emperor ascended the throne in 2019, and the first such trip for Empress Masako in 21 years. ...continue reading
Jun 24 (ANNnewsCH) - 天皇皇后両陛下がインドネシアから帰国し、感想を公表されました。 ...continue reading
81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture
Japan Today - Jun 24
An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.
How to Look at Social Media and Not Be Unhappy!
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 24
The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.
Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia.
Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia
aa.com.tr - Jun 23
An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.
Court partially overturns damages for hecklers removed from Abe speech
Kyodo - Jun 22
The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Video of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention shown in court
NHK - Jun 22
Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.
Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl
Japan Today - Jun 21
The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.
5 dead after bus collides with truck in Hokkaido
Japan Today - Jun 19
Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.
What’s The Ideal Weight For Japanese Girls? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Jun 19
Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side.
What Is It Like Being "Fat" in Japan? (Healthiest Country in the World)
JESSEOGN - Jun 19
Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan.
Ninety percent of fathers feel 'Mother's Day disparity'
NOJ - Jun 18
Sunday was "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day".
Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting
NOJ - Jun 18
A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.
LGBT fashion show on Osaka train
NOJ - Jun 18
A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.
Feminists destroy women's rights?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16
In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.
Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection
NHK - Jun 15
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
