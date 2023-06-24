Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia

The Imperial couple arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday.

They were met by Crown Prince and Crown Princess Akishino, the charge d'affaires ad interim of the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo, and other officials.

The couple started their official visit to Indonesia last Saturday. It was their first goodwill overseas trip since the Emperor ascended the throne in 2019, and the first such trip for Empress Masako in 21 years.