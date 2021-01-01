The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.

So they will feel the gap even further. It's like the Merlion in Singapore. If you see it in person it's a piece of ...

81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture

Japan Today - Jun 24

An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers. An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.

How to Look at Social Media and Not Be Unhappy!

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 24

The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life. The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.

Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia

NHK - Jun 24

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia. Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia.

Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia

aa.com.tr - Jun 23

An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday. An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.

Court partially overturns damages for hecklers removed from Abe speech

Kyodo - Jun 22

The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Video of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention shown in court

NHK - Jun 22

Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time. Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.

Couple convicted of 2021 murder of Tokyo high school girl

Japan Today - Jun 21

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture. The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday convicted a married couple of the 2021 murder of an 18-year-old high school girl in Yamanashi Prefecture.

5 dead after bus collides with truck in Hokkaido

Japan Today - Jun 19

Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic. Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.

What’s The Ideal Weight For Japanese Girls? | Street Interview

Asian Boss - Jun 19

Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side. Japan has one of the lowest obesity rates in the world and the population is generally known to be on the slim side.

What Is It Like Being "Fat" in Japan? (Healthiest Country in the World)

JESSEOGN - Jun 19

Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan. Meet Pocha-Home, a comedian group who makes a living out of being overweight in Japan.

Ninety percent of fathers feel 'Mother's Day disparity'

NOJ - Jun 18

Sunday was "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day". Sunday was "Father's Day" in Japan, but a private survey found that 90 percent of fathers feel "disparity with Mother's Day".

Man weeding Saitama riverbed dies from bee sting

NOJ - Jun 18

A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports. A man in his 50s died after being stung by a bee while weeding a riverbed in Saitama, TV Asashi reports.

LGBT fashion show on Osaka train

NOJ - Jun 18

A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities. A fashion show was held in a train in Osaka on Saturday to promote the understanding of sexual minorities.

Feminists destroy women's rights?

Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 16

In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex. In short, feminists think they have stopped the commodification of sex but they are actually promoting the commodification of sex.

Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k

straitstimes.com - Jun 15

A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week. A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.