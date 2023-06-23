Tokyo Disney theme park admission fees to exceed 10,000 yen on peak days
NHK -- Jun 24
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea says it will raise admission fees to the theme parks from October. For the first time ever, the price of a one-day ticket on peak days will exceed 10,000 yen, or about 70 dollars.
Currently, one-day tickets for the theme parks have variable pricing with four price tiers depending on the day people are planning to visit. The current price range for adults, which means anyone aged 18 and over, is from 7,900 yen to 9,400 yen.
The operator, Oriental Land, says it will introduce six-tier variable pricing with the price range from 7,900 yen to 10,900 yen.
The company says a single-day price for people aged 12 to 17 during the busiest days will go up by 1,200 yen to 9,000 yen. It says the price for children aged four to 11 will be unchanged at 5,600 yen.
Oil leaks from Italian Navy ship docked in Japan
Oil has leaked from a state-of-the-art Italian ship docked at Yokosuka Base in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Report: Japan Jail Officers Lacked Sense of Human Rights
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture
An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.
World's first case of tick-borne Oz virus confirmed in Japan
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea says it will raise admission fees to the theme parks from October. For the first time ever, the price of a one-day ticket on peak days will exceed 10,000 yen, or about 70 dollars.
How to Look at Social Media and Not Be Unhappy!
The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.
Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia.
Japanese children forcibly sterilized under government program to prevent 'inferior descendants'
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
Ex-lawmaker YouTuber GaaSyy indicted over online threats
Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was indicted Friday over online threats he allegedly made against individuals, including a celebrity, prosecutors said.
Japan announces plans to host meeting on Ukraine's reconstruction
Leaders from more than 60 countries are attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Japan's foreign ministry said its meeting could be held at the end of this year. It aims to renew Tokyo's commitment to rebuilding Ukraine, which is still at war with Russia.
Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia
An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.
Cosmo shareholders approve takeover defense plan
Cosmo Energy Holdings has won shareholder approval for a plan to fend off a possible takeover bid by activist investors.
JBC says cannabis found in boxer Ioka's December doping test sample
The Japan Boxing Commission has revealed that boxer Kazuto Ioka's urine sample taken on Dec 31 showed traces of cannabis.
Historic game set to take place between Japan and England
History will be made on June 22 next year when England and Japan face off in an international on Japanese soil, it has been announced.
Where was Let's Get Divorced shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Japanese comedy series explored
Netflix's new Japanese comedy-drama series Let's Get Divorced has received a ton of love from fans and is continuing to get favorable reviews from critics.
Japanese player criticized for throwing Peru shirt on ground
Last Tuesday, the Japanese team received its counterpart from Peru at the Suita Stadium in Osaka, to play a friendly match. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in favor of the Japanese eleventh and at the end of the commitment there was a small controversy with a Japanese player.
