Tokyo Disney theme park admission fees to exceed 10,000 yen on peak days

The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea says it will raise admission fees to the theme parks from October. For the first time ever, the price of a one-day ticket on peak days will exceed 10,000 yen, or about 70 dollars.

Currently, one-day tickets for the theme parks have variable pricing with four price tiers depending on the day people are planning to visit. The current price range for adults, which means anyone aged 18 and over, is from 7,900 yen to 9,400 yen.

The operator, Oriental Land, says it will introduce six-tier variable pricing with the price range from 7,900 yen to 10,900 yen.

The company says a single-day price for people aged 12 to 17 during the busiest days will go up by 1,200 yen to 9,000 yen. It says the price for children aged four to 11 will be unchanged at 5,600 yen.