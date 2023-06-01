Ex-lawmaker YouTuber GaaSyy indicted over online threats

Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was indicted Friday over online threats he allegedly made against individuals, including a celebrity, prosecutors said.

The 51-year-old, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, is suspected of threatening to defame actor Go Ayano, 41, and two others in his YouTube videos between February and August last year and interfering with the business of one of them.

He became a popular YouTuber posting videos about celebrity scandals on his channel. He was stripped of his status as a lawmaker in March by the House of Councillors for not attending a single session since being elected last year. ...continue reading