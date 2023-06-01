JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
モバイルSuicaやクレカなど不具合 JR東日本システム障害すべて復旧
TOKYO, Jun 25 (Kyodo) - East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
Some malfunctions were also reported for the Mobile Pasmo app for public transport in the Tokyo metropolitan region the same day, its operator, Pasmo Co., separately announced. The companies are trying to determine if the two cases are connected.
Both systems were restored around 1 p.m. after experiencing the problems in the early hours of the day. ...continue reading
Jun 25 () - JR東日本の「モバイルSuica」などがシステム障害で12時間以上、利用できませんでした。 ...continue reading
JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
Kyodo - Jun 25
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
Kyodo - Jun 25
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
Humans Living Alongside Brown Bears
BBC Earth - Jun 25
In the remote Japanese island of Hokkaido, salmon is abundant, attracting both brown bears and fishermen alike.
BBC Earth - Jun 25
In the remote Japanese island of Hokkaido, salmon is abundant, attracting both brown bears and fishermen alike.
Riding Japan's Weirdest-looking Express Train to Tokyo | Limited Express Azusa
travelgeek - Jun 23
Today, we are taking Azusa Limited Express from Matsumoto(Nagano) to Shinjuku(Tokyo) in 2 hours and 40 mins. Just relax and enjoy the unique train travel.
travelgeek - Jun 23
Today, we are taking Azusa Limited Express from Matsumoto(Nagano) to Shinjuku(Tokyo) in 2 hours and 40 mins. Just relax and enjoy the unique train travel.
Awa Odori dance festival to sell premium seats for Y200,000
Japan Today - Jun 22
Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.
Japan Today - Jun 22
Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.
Bulleting Up Mount Fuji? Just Don't Do It!
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
3 Days in Japan's Cheap Public Living Space | Internet Cafe
travelgeek - Jun 19
In this video, we will try to stay in an internet cafe as long as possible in Nagano, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the internet cafe stay.
travelgeek - Jun 19
In this video, we will try to stay in an internet cafe as long as possible in Nagano, Japan. Just relax and enjoy the internet cafe stay.
Harry Potter theme park opens!
insidethemagic.net - Jun 18
The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.
insidethemagic.net - Jun 18
The world's biggest indoor Harry Potter theme park is now officially open in Tokyo.
[Monsters In Tokyo] #3 Toho Studios Godzilla
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
NOJ - Jun 16
Godzilla stands guard outside Toho Studios, the largest film studio in Japan, which produces around 60 movies and dramas a year.
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
NHK - Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
NHK - Jun 16
The operators of three Shinkansen bullet train lines say they will allow online bookings up to one year in advance starting this year.
Japan Airlines to upgrade to Intelsat 2Ku inflight connectivity
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
futuretravelexperience.com - Jun 16
Japan Airlines has reached an agreement with Intelsat to upgrade about 50 Boeing 737s and 767s to the company’s 2Ku inflight connectivity solution "to offer more robust inflight connectivity for passengers".
Tokyo Station decorated with artwork by people with intellectual disabilities
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
NOJ - Jun 16
JR Tokai has decorated the Yaesu Central Exit ticket office of Tokyo Station and part of the wall near the slope inside the Yaesu Central South Exit ticket gate of the Tokaido Shinkansen with art works produced by artists with intellectual disabilities, TV Asahi reports.
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
CNN - Jun 15
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Trying the Junior Suite on the Japanese Ferry to Hokkaido | Shin Nihonkai Ferry
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 15
I'm taking Shin Nihonkai Ferry from Tsuruga to Hokkaido. This Japanese Ferry has Junior Suite which includes full course meals. It will be a 20 hours 35 minutes trip.
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7