Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival
祇園祭で『４０万円の席』おばんざいなど食べ飲み放題・外国語解説 祭りの継続のため
NHK -- Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
The Kyoto City Tourism Association is now selling the 84 premium seats on its English website, ahead of the one-month-long festival in July. The association hopes to attract wealthy visitors from overseas.
The one-meter-high special seating area with tatami mats and floor chairs will be set up for the July 17 parade of decorative floats. The procession is called Yamahoko Junko and it is the highlight of the festival.
【1席40万円の席って！？】— ＮＨＫ生活・防災 (@nhk_seikatsu) June 26, 2023
7月に行われる京都の祇園祭
前祭の「山鉾巡行」で1席40万円の「プレミアム観覧席」が新たに設けられることになりました
海外の富裕層などに向けて、専用の英語サイトで6月から販売を始めていますhttps://t.co/3bO63M0xJm
The spectators in the special seating area can watch up-close the heavy floats negotiate turns at an intersection, using wet bamboo sticks laid beneath their wheels. ...continue reading
Jun 27 (MBS NEWS) - 祇園祭の観覧席が４０万円！そのターゲットは？ 今年はコロナ禍前の本来の形で開催される京都の夏の風物詩である祇園祭。 ...continue reading
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
I Stayed Overnight in Japan's TINIEST Nomadic Apartment
JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
Humans Living Alongside Brown Bears
Riding Japan's Weirdest-looking Express Train to Tokyo | Limited Express Azusa
Awa Odori dance festival to sell premium seats for Y200,000
Bulleting Up Mount Fuji? Just Don't Do It!
Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July
3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan
Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb
3 Days in Japan's Cheap Public Living Space | Internet Cafe
Harry Potter theme park opens!
[Monsters In Tokyo] #3 Toho Studios Godzilla
Bullet train operators to allow online seat reservations 1 year in advance
Japan Airlines to upgrade to Intelsat 2Ku inflight connectivity
