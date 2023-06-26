Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival

The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.

The Kyoto City Tourism Association is now selling the 84 premium seats on its English website, ahead of the one-month-long festival in July. The association hopes to attract wealthy visitors from overseas.

The one-meter-high special seating area with tatami mats and floor chairs will be set up for the July 17 parade of decorative floats. The procession is called Yamahoko Junko and it is the highlight of the festival.

The spectators in the special seating area can watch up-close the heavy floats negotiate turns at an intersection, using wet bamboo sticks laid beneath their wheels.