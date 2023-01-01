Japanese kabuki actor arrested for allegedly assisting in his mother’s suicide

Police said Ennosuke Ichikawa, a 47-year-old star of the classical theatre form, “allegedly made a 75-year-old woman take sleep-inducing pills at his home and die of psychoactive drug addiction, thereby assisting in her suicide”.

Rescue workers in May found Ichikawa’s 76-year-old father – also a kabuki actor – and his 75-year-old mother unconscious at his home in Tokyo.

Both were later confirmed dead, and police are also investigating the father’s death, media reports said.

Ichikawa, who has performed in London, Amsterdam and Paris, was discovered collapsed at his home on the same day and taken to hospital, where he was questioned.

On Tuesday, he was quoted by the news agency Jiji Press as telling investigators that he was “going to follow my parents and kill myself”, admitting to the charges.

Ichikawa told officers that the family “discussed dying and being reborn” and that his parents had taken sleeping pills, according to the public broadcaster NHK. ...continue reading

Jun 27 (ANNnewsCH) - 逮捕された市川猿之助容疑者ですが、警視庁に対して「週刊誌報道をきっかけに家族会議をして、皆で“さよなら”することにした」という説明をしているようです。今回、なぜ猿之助容疑者は逮捕されたのでしょうか。