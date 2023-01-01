Japanese kabuki actor arrested for allegedly assisting in his mother’s suicide
市川猿之助容疑者なぜ逮捕 “決め手”は… 処方された薬を渡して自殺を手助けか
Police said Ennosuke Ichikawa, a 47-year-old star of the classical theatre form, “allegedly made a 75-year-old woman take sleep-inducing pills at his home and die of psychoactive drug addiction, thereby assisting in her suicide”.
Rescue workers in May found Ichikawa’s 76-year-old father – also a kabuki actor – and his 75-year-old mother unconscious at his home in Tokyo.
Both were later confirmed dead, and police are also investigating the father’s death, media reports said.
Ichikawa, who has performed in London, Amsterdam and Paris, was discovered collapsed at his home on the same day and taken to hospital, where he was questioned.
On Tuesday, he was quoted by the news agency Jiji Press as telling investigators that he was “going to follow my parents and kill myself”, admitting to the charges.
Ichikawa told officers that the family “discussed dying and being reborn” and that his parents had taken sleeping pills, according to the public broadcaster NHK. ...continue reading
