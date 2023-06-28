Metaverse exhibition opens in Tokyo
TOKYO, Jun 28 (NHK) - Metaverse and artificial intelligence services are featured in a 3-day exhibition in Tokyo starting Wednesday.
Technology by Japanese, Israeli and Chinese firms is included in the event.
A subsidiary of telecom giant NTT is presenting a metaverse cafe. Visitors can chat with avatars representing the shop staff on a computer screen.
The exhibitor says AI analyzes the customer's voice and expressions to read his or her emotions. The data can be used to recommend and sell products to the visitor. ...continue reading
Japan's 15 percent rise in fish prices hits elderly's healthy eating habit
The healthy eating habit of including fish in one's diet is growing increasingly expensive for older adults in Japan.
Japan bank CEOs are paid a fraction of what global rivals make
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.
Japanese sea turns ‘venomous’ shade of red, alarming residents
A Japanese sea known for its often clear waters turned into a gruesome shade of red after a beer factory sprung a leak.
Japan sends a male representative to the summit on women’s empowerment
The sight of men occupying spaces that should be for women is unfortunately not uncommon, and a recent incident has captured global attention, shedding light on the true state of gender equality in society.
Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
Dolphin bites man off Sea of Japan coast
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
Metaverse exhibition opens in Tokyo
Metaverse and artificial intelligence services are featured in a 3-day exhibition in Tokyo starting Wednesday.
Japan to circulate new banknotes in July 2024 with latest technologies
Japan's Finance Ministry and the Bank of Japan say they plan to put into circulation three types of new banknotes in July 2024 with the latest anti-counterfeiting technologies.
Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant
The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
Japan to reinstate South Korea as preferred trade nation
Japan announced a decision Tuesday to reinstate South Korea as a preferred nation with fast-track trade status starting July 21, virtually ending a four-year economic row that was further strained during their bitter historic disputes.
Media view longest 4th century sword unearthed in Japan
An iron sword from the fourth century, unearthed at an ancient burial mound in western Japan, was shown to the media for the first time, after preservationists finished cleaning one side of its blade.
Japanese kabuki actor arrested for allegedly assisting in his mother’s suicide
One of Japan’s best-known kabuki actors has been arrested on suspicion of assisting in his mother’s suicide after both parents were found unconscious at his home last month.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
"Himeji Castle" Lego unveiled
"Himeji Castle" made of Lego blocks was unveiled for the first time on Monday.
Japan aims to integrate guidelines on use of generative AI
The Japanese government says it will integrate guidelines on using generative AI. Now different recommendations are being used by various ministries and agencies.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.
