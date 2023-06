Metaverse exhibition opens in Tokyo

, Jun 28 ( NHK ) - Metaverse and artificial intelligence services are featured in a 3-day exhibition in Tokyo starting Wednesday.

Technology by Japanese, Israeli and Chinese firms is included in the event.

A subsidiary of telecom giant NTT is presenting a metaverse cafe. Visitors can chat with avatars representing the shop staff on a computer screen.

The exhibitor says AI analyzes the customer's voice and expressions to read his or her emotions. The data can be used to recommend and sell products to the visitor.