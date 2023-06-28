Japanese sea turns ‘venomous’ shade of red, alarming residents

A Japanese sea known for its often clear waters turned into a gruesome shade of red after a beer factory sprung a leak.

Residents in the city of Nago on the island of Okinawa woke up to find the port area looking rather “venomous” on Tuesday.

Video footage shared on Twitter showed the large body of water with a deep red color, leaving many alarmed.

The usually clear blue water changed color after a beer plant owned by Orion Breweries Ltd sprung a leak.

The company said water used for cooling, which contains a liquid called propylene glycol — dyed red with food coloring — had leaked, turning the water into a striking red color. ...continue reading