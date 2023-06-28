Japanese sea turns ‘venomous’ shade of red, alarming residents
New York Post -- Jun 29
A Japanese sea known for its often clear waters turned into a gruesome shade of red after a beer factory sprung a leak.
Residents in the city of Nago on the island of Okinawa woke up to find the port area looking rather “venomous” on Tuesday.
Video footage shared on Twitter showed the large body of water with a deep red color, leaving many alarmed.
27日午前、沖縄県名護市のビール工場から冷却水が流れ出て近くの川や漁港が赤く染まりました— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) June 27, 2023
食紅で赤く着色された食品添加物が冷却水に含まれていたことが原因とみられ、会社側が詳しく調べていますhttps://t.co/J0JJWbYNuD#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/Qvd6ReHGCL
The usually clear blue water changed color after a beer plant owned by Orion Breweries Ltd sprung a leak.
The company said water used for cooling, which contains a liquid called propylene glycol — dyed red with food coloring — had leaked, turning the water into a striking red color. ...continue reading
Former Giants pitcher arrested for shoplifting 7 bottles of whiskey at supermarket
News On Japan - Jun 30
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Woman arrested after dismembered body parts of her mother found at home
Japan Today - Jun 30
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
3 ex-SDF troops plead not guilty in high-profile sexual offense case
Kyodo - Jun 30
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.
Japanese kabuki actor arrested for allegedly assisting in his mother’s suicide
The Guardian - Jun 27
One of Japan’s best-known kabuki actors has been arrested on suspicion of assisting in his mother’s suicide after both parents were found unconscious at his home last month.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
Kyodo - Jun 27
A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.
‘Defending the country’: The Japanese volunteer fighting in Ukraine
FRANCE 24 English - Jun 27
Thousands of volunteers from dozens of nations have joined Ukraine’s military since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, but only a handful are from Japan – a country that has adhered to the principle of national pacifism since the end of World War II. But Yuya Motomura, a 45-year-old mahjong parlour manager, is among the few heading to the front lines.
13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river
Japan Today - Jun 27
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 26
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Traffic cops get green light to wear sunnies
News On Japan - Jun 24
In a rare move for Japan, Toyama Prefectural Police will allow traffic officers to wear sunglasses from July.
81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture
Japan Today - Jun 24
An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.
How to Look at Social Media and Not Be Unhappy!
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 24
The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.
Japan's Emperor, Empress return from visit to Indonesia
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have returned from a seven-day visit to Indonesia.
Japan grappling with record cases of people suffering dementia
aa.com.tr - Jun 23
An unprecedented number of 18,709 individuals with dementia or suspected dementia was reported missing in Japan during the year 2022, according to the latest police data released on Thursday.
Court partially overturns damages for hecklers removed from Abe speech
Kyodo - Jun 22
The Sapporo High Court on Thursday partially overturned a lower court ruling for the Hokkaido government to pay two hecklers damages over their removal by police from the site of a 2019 election stump speech by then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Video of Sri Lankan woman who died in detention shown in court
NHK - Jun 22
Part of a video showing a Sri Lankan woman who died at an immigration facility in Japan has been shown in court for the first time.
