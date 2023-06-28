Japan's 15 percent rise in fish prices hits elderly's healthy eating habit
TOKYO, Jun 29 (Japan Times) - The healthy eating habit of including fish in one's diet is growing increasingly expensive for older adults in Japan.
The nation's food inflation surged to a 47-year high in May, with the price of fish increasing by 14.8% compared with the year before, while gains in the price of meat remained at a more modest 8.6%, according to data released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan.
That means those age 70 and above, who spent on average more than Y7,000 ($48.73) on fish per month, according to the latest household spending data, are feeling a much larger inflationary hit than younger people. Those between the ages of 20 and 29 only spent less than a third of that amount on fish. ...continue reading
Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
Former Giants pitcher arrested for shoplifting 7 bottles of whiskey at supermarket
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Woman arrested after dismembered body parts of her mother found at home
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
3 ex-SDF troops plead not guilty in high-profile sexual offense case
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.
Kyushu region likely to have more heavy rain with risk of disasters
Heavy rain is hitting the Kyushu region in western Japan. Weather officials are warning of more downpours through Saturday, increasing the chances of landslides and other disasters.
Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Japanese companies exposed to increased ransomware risk
Rapid7, a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, has released a new cyber threat landscape report focused on Japan and its global business footprint.
Bank of Japan chief defends monetary easing as yen keeps weakening
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
Japan's 15 percent rise in fish prices hits elderly's healthy eating habit
The healthy eating habit of including fish in one's diet is growing increasingly expensive for older adults in Japan.
Japan bank CEOs are paid a fraction of what global rivals make
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.
Japanese sea turns ‘venomous’ shade of red, alarming residents
A Japanese sea known for its often clear waters turned into a gruesome shade of red after a beer factory sprung a leak.
Don’t Overlook Tokyo and Hong Kong as Crypto Hot Spots
The two Far East financial hubs take a comprehensive approach to overseeing crypto, and are likely to attract businesses from around the world.
Japan sends a male representative to the summit on women’s empowerment
The sight of men occupying spaces that should be for women is unfortunately not uncommon, and a recent incident has captured global attention, shedding light on the true state of gender equality in society.
Ohtani Shohei's hometown immortalizes him in rice field
The hometown of Ohtani Shohei has honored the baseball star by creating an image of him in a paddy field.
Dolphin bites man off Sea of Japan coast
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
Metaverse exhibition opens in Tokyo
Metaverse and artificial intelligence services are featured in a 3-day exhibition in Tokyo starting Wednesday.
