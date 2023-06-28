Japan's 15 percent rise in fish prices hits elderly's healthy eating habit

The nation's food inflation surged to a 47-year high in May, with the price of fish increasing by 14.8% compared with the year before, while gains in the price of meat remained at a more modest 8.6%, according to data released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan.

That means those age 70 and above, who spent on average more than Y7,000 ($48.73) on fish per month, according to the latest household spending data, are feeling a much larger inflationary hit than younger people. Those between the ages of 20 and 29 only spent less than a third of that amount on fish. ...continue reading