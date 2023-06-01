Bank of Japan chief defends monetary easing as yen keeps weakening
Kyodo -- Jun 30
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
"Although the headline rate of inflation is above 3 percent, which is well above the 2 percent inflation target, we think underlying inflation is still a bit lower than 2 percent," Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Japanese central bank, said at an event in Sintra, Portugal.
"That's why we are keeping our policy unchanged at the moment," he said during a session of the ECB Forum on Central Banking, also attended by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. ...continue reading
Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jun 30
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Bank of Japan chief defends monetary easing as yen keeps weakening
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
Japan bank CEOs are paid a fraction of what global rivals make
themalaysianreserve.com - Jun 29
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on easy monetary policy: Underlying inflation is lower than 2 percent
CNBC Television - Jun 29
CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda and other global central bank leaders Wednesday morning at a monetary policy forum in Sintra, Portugal.
High-rise homes in Japan to face higher tax under new rule
Nikkei - Jun 27
Rules for taxing high-rise homes in Japan are poised to change as early as next year in a way that could raise the inheritance tax burden on these popular investments, Nikkei has learned.
Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Reuters - Jun 27
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
Japan's capsule toys getting pricier as new market pops up
Nikkei - Jun 26
Toys and figurines from vending machines, packaged in plastic capsules and known as gacha gacha in Japan, have become costlier in the country, with the average price up 15% from two years ago.
Toyota's Design Revolution: Unveiling the Latest Stylish and Innovative Models
newsonjapan.com - Jun 26
Toyota is the pioneer of car production around the world. It is the most-sold car globally, and for a good reason.
Japan’s Stock Market Is Finally Back to 1990 Levels
foreignpolicy.com - Jun 24
Buoyed by a wave of buying from overseas, including the stamp of approval from legendary investor Warren Buffett, Japan’s economic outlook is brightening, deflationary concerns are dissipating, and the stock market is on a climb that could take it above its all-time record highs. It only took 33 years.
Cosmo shareholders approve takeover defense plan
NHK - Jun 23
Cosmo Energy Holdings has won shareholder approval for a plan to fend off a possible takeover bid by activist investors.
Nintendo: The Apple Of The Gaming Industry?
seekingalpha.com - Jun 23
Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOF) stock has come a good 30% down from its all-time high of $16 in 2021, the year the Switch made record sales.
Ghosn files $1 billion lawsuit in Lebanon against Nissan over his imprisonment in Japan
Japan Today - Jun 21
Auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn has filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Nissan and about a dozen individuals in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan and what he says is misinformation spread against him, Lebanese officials said Tuesday.
WTO report upholds Japan claims on China's steel duties
NHK - Jun 20
The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.
Japan drops to 35th in World Competitiveness Ranking, lowest ever
NOJ - Jun 20
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
Japan Post, Yamato to tie up to address delivery driver shortage
Japan Today - Jun 20
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
The European Central Bank Takes Shots At The Bank Of Japan
Blockworks Macro - Jun 20
A look into the peculiar relationship forming between the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan, in which the ECB calls the BOJ policy normalization a major risk to global bond markets in its official financial stability report - a rare commentary made against a fellow major central bank peer.
