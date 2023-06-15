Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions
富士山6回噴火、未知の活動、5千～4千年前、東大などの研究チーム
News On Japan -- Jun 30
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
Research results from a University of Tokyo and Yamanashi Prefectural team, reported in international scientific journals, show evidence that the volcano erupted frequently, every 100 to 200 years, during this period.
Professor Yusuke Yokoyama of the University of Tokyo said, "This level of activity cannot be underestimated. It may be useful for future disaster prevention planning and evacuation route planning," Kyodo News reports....continue reading
Jun 30 (Kyodo) - 東京大と山梨県富士山科学研究所のチームは30日、これまで活動の空白期と考えられていた5千～4千年前に富士山が少なくとも6回噴火していたことを確かめたと発表した。 ...continue reading
#WeArePlay | Yoshihiko | YAMAP | Japan
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Need a hand? This Japanese robot can help
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
World's first case of tick-borne Oz virus confirmed in Japan
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
Japan's failed attempt to 'chip' China
Japan's curbs on exporting chipmaking equipment may backfire on its firms.
Suzuki to jointly produce flying vehicle with startup
Suzuki Motor says it has agreed with an electric aircraft startup to jointly manufacture a vertical take-off vehicle at the automaker's factory in central Japan.
Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
Japan clamps down on tech patents in 25 fields
The government plans to block the public disclosure of technology patents in 25 fields as part of economic security measures, it has been learned.
How They Produce the Mythic Mitsubishi Pajero Inside Best Japanese Factory
Today on the FRAME, we will explore the Production line of Mitsubishi Pajero and Delica. Check out how this Japanese manufacturer builds its full-size SUV in its state-of-the-art production facility.
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Manta Ray Gets a Spring Clean
The Bluestreak cleaner wrasse is one of the ocean's cleaners, eating other fish's dead skin and unwanted parasites. And one of its biggest clients is the majestic Manta ray.
eSIM Cards vs SIM Cards: What’s the Difference?
Anyone considering the purchase of a new phone may have come across the term “eSIM”.
