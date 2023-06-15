Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions

Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.

Research results from a University of Tokyo and Yamanashi Prefectural team, reported in international scientific journals, show evidence that the volcano erupted frequently, every 100 to 200 years, during this period.

Professor Yusuke Yokoyama of the University of Tokyo said, "This level of activity cannot be underestimated. It may be useful for future disaster prevention planning and evacuation route planning," Kyodo News reports.