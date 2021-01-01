22-year-old man arrested over murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama

Police said Haruki Ito, a company employee, has admitted to fatally stabbing Sana Tominaga, a university student, in the car parking lot outside the apartment building where she lived in Tsurumi Ward at around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Kyodo News reported.

Tominaga’s mother found her lying in the parking lot and called 110. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police said she had been stabbed several times.

Ito turned himself in at a police station at around 10:30 a.m. He had a blood-stained knife with him. ...continue reading