Osaka is Japan's 'soul kitchen'
The women are frank in their gaze and assertive in dress and speech, while the men are gregarious to a fault. A stranger in this city is treated in a way that is not always the case in other parts of Japan. Eye contact is made, your presence acknowledged. Crowded, unbearably hot in summer, unapologetically loud and in your face, its people are a sassy, friendly breed, with a legendary, often ribald, sense of humor, who carry a swagger you don't see elsewhere.
Osakans, with their appetite for life, are also gastronomes. Grub and booze pour out of every pore and crevice of the city, a stream of endless preparation and consumption. Osakans have never denied their food obsession. A local expression holds, "Kyoto kidaore, Osaka kuidore," meaning, "Kyotoites bankrupt themselves buying kimonos, Osakans eat themselves into debt." I doubt the good people of Kyoto spend a great deal on kimonos these days, but the bond between Osakans and food endures.
A voluble, spirited people, their highly developed sense of hospitality transforms the food service sector. Home to the world's biggest cooking school, the city is gaining international attention and praise. The renowned French food critic, Francois Simon, for example, has declared that Osaka is his favorite gastronomic city in the world.
For many fans, part of the appeal comes from the fact that eating in Osaka is a fun, relaxed experience, one of the few places in Japan where it is acceptable to walk in the street and eat. At a certain level, food here is a serious business, demanding the highest standards. Osaka, in fact, can boast an inordinate number of the nation's celebrity chefs. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jul 02
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
News On Japan - Jul 02
As the price of eggs continues to rise, Lawson will soon sell a new sandwich that uses plant-derived alternative eggs.
Nikkei - Jul 01
The one thing stereotypes have in common is that they usually contain at least a few grains of truth. Sometimes, as with the city of Osaka, they exceed reality. Osakans, you might say, have a certain reputation.
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 01
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
NHK - Jul 01
Heavy rain has been pounding southwestern Japan. One person has died following storms that hit Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture.
News On Japan - Jun 30
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
News On Japan - Jun 30
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Japan Today - Jun 30
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
Kyodo - Jun 30
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.
Japan Today - Jun 30
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
securitybrief.asia - Jun 30
Rapid7, a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, has released a new cyber threat landscape report focused on Japan and its global business footprint.
Kyodo - Jun 30
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
Japan Times - Jun 29
The healthy eating habit of including fish in one's diet is growing increasingly expensive for older adults in Japan.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jun 29
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.