Mt Fuji climbing season starts as 1 of 4 main trails reopens

Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.

With Mt Fuji's three other trails set to reopen on July 10, the number of climbers making the ascent is expected to increase sharply during this year's season through Sept 10, following the country's removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

The most popular trail, beginning at the Yoshida entrance on the Yamanashi Prefecture side of the mountain and ending at the peak, reopened on Saturday.

The season kicked off with cloudy and windy conditions on the 3,776-meter mountain, where people flocked to enjoy the views from the summit.