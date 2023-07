Lawson cracks alternative egg market

, Jul 02 ( News On Japan ) - As the price of eggs continues to rise, Lawson will soon sell a new sandwich that uses plant-derived alternative eggs.

Potatoes, ham, onions, etc. are combined with an egg substitute made from soy milk, while butter sauce and mustard are used to enhance the palatability.

Lawson will sell the egg-alternative sandwiches from July 4th only in the Kōshin'etsu region, TV Asahi reports.