Lawson cracks alternative egg market
代替たまごサンドイッチ登場 通常品との食べ比べセットも ローソン
TOKYO, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - As the price of eggs continues to rise, Lawson will soon sell a new sandwich that uses plant-derived alternative eggs.
Potatoes, ham, onions, etc. are combined with an egg substitute made from soy milk, while butter sauce and mustard are used to enhance the palatability.
Lawson will sell the egg-alternative sandwiches from July 4th only in the Kōshin'etsu region, TV Asahi reports.
Jul 02 (ANNnewsCH) - 卵の価格高止まりが続くなか、ローソンは植物由来の代替卵を使ったサンドイッチの新商品を販売します。 ...continue reading
Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Tokyo explosion injures four
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Japan rejuvenates astronaut ranks with 28-year-old surgeon
The Star - Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
Rising land prices a sign of post-pandemic recovery
NHK - Jul 04
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Record of Ragnarok II | Official Trailer #3
Netflix Anime - Jul 04
This anime, based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 14 million copies, enters its second phase!
Western Japan hit by heavy rain, flooding
NHK - Jul 03
Western Japan is seeing torrential rainfall. Some rivers have overflowed their banks as downpours continued over the weekend. Officials say at least one person has been killed and several are unaccounted for.
Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high
NHK - Jul 03
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
NEC to roll out homegrown generative AI services
- Jul 03
NHK has learned that, starting this month, Japanese electronics giant NEC is planning to offer business services based on its own generative artificial intelligence.
SoftBank to develop own generative AI platform
borneobulletin - Jul 03
Major mobile network provider Softbank Corp is set to develop the company’s own generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, with an eye on offering services to corporate clients.
Pixel Tablet Review: Google's Latest Innovation Combines Tablet and Home Hub
News On Japan - Jul 03
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows
Reuters - Jul 03
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
Majority of Japan universities bolster anti-cult measures: survey
Kyodo - Jul 03
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
Fukushima water release should avoid swimming season: Komeito head
Kyodo - Jul 03
The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.
