Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo

Police said Junpei Harano, who lives in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, is the 8th person to be arrested in connection with the planning and carrying out of the robbery, Kyodo News reported. One of the trio, Hideaki Tsuzuki, 50, from Higashimatsuyama City, Saitama Prefecture, was arrested on April 30.

The robbery occurred just after 8 p.m. on April 29 at the store near Harajuku Station. Three men, dressed in black and wearing helmets, entered the store. One man pointed a knife at an employee behind the counter and demanded money while the other two smashed a showcase display with hammers and grabbed necklaces and rings worth 25 million yen.

Another employee in a back room called 110 and said that a robbery was in progress.