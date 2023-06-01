「Yojuオンラインカジノの利点」
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
The Star - Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
NHK - Jul 04
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Netflix Anime - Jul 04
This anime, based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 14 million copies, enters its second phase!
NHK - Jul 03
Western Japan is seeing torrential rainfall. Some rivers have overflowed their banks as downpours continued over the weekend. Officials say at least one person has been killed and several are unaccounted for.
NHK - Jul 03
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
- Jul 03
NHK has learned that, starting this month, Japanese electronics giant NEC is planning to offer business services based on its own generative artificial intelligence.
borneobulletin - Jul 03
Major mobile network provider Softbank Corp is set to develop the company’s own generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, with an eye on offering services to corporate clients.
News On Japan - Jul 03
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Reuters - Jul 03
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
Kyodo - Jul 03
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
Kyodo - Jul 03
The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.