Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows

Companies expect to increase capital expenditure and project inflation to stay above the Bank of Japan's 2% target five years ahead, the quarterly "tankan" showed, offering policymakers hope that conditions for phasing out their massive monetary stimulus may be gradually falling into place.

The headline index measuring big manufacturers' mood stood at plus 5 in June, bouncing back from a two-year low of plus 1 hit in March in a sign firms were recovering from the hit from rising raw material costs and supply disruptions. The reading, which compared with a median market forecast for plus 3, was the highest since December 2022. ...continue reading