Pixel Tablet Review: Google's Latest Innovation Combines Tablet and Home Hub

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.

However, Google aims to find success by blurring the line between a tablet and a home hub with its latest offering.

Once considered the perfect balance between pocket-sized smartphones and laptop computers, tablets have faced an identity crisis as smartphone screens grew larger and laptops became more complex and powerful. We all know iPads cater to those who prefer a keyboard and robust processing power on smaller screens. Samsung on the other hand is known for producing tablets with stylus support alongside phones that unfold into screens bigger than some tablets. Meanwhile, Amazon offers various Kindle models, and Microsoft boasts an array of Surface devices. The multitude of options can make it challenging to choose the right tablet for individual needs.

Despite the crowded market, Google has dared to explore a new use case for its tablet – what if it could also function as a smart home display?

It’s all about the Dock

Introducing the Pixel Tablet, amidst fierce competition and priced at £599, it boasts the same chip as Google's flagship Pixel 7 smartphones. Moreover, it comes with an impressive 11-inch screen and various optimized apps, where this tablet really stands out thanks to its innovative dock. The tablet securely attaches it using powerful magnets, effectively transforming it into a centralized home hub.

With the Pixel Tablet on the dock, users can conveniently view standard information such as time and weather, enjoy a slideshow of photos, listen to music through built-in speakers, control their lights, and interact with the ever-responsive "Hey Google" voice assistant.

In fact, Google is so convinced of its idea that the tablet is only available for purchase with the accompanying dock. This strategy sets them apart from other tech companies and appears to target Apple's stronghold in the tablet space and Amazon's dominance in the smart speaker market.

There’s no denying the Pixel Tablet is significantly more pricey than your typical home hub, even compared to premium options like Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Nest Hub.

Despite Android's historical limitations on tablets compared to its performance on smartphones, our hands-on experience revealed well-optimized popular apps. Whether it was Google's own YouTube and Gmail or other apps like Disney+, WhatsApp, and even casino apps, the split-screen functionality worked seamlessly.

Despite Android's historical limitations on tablets compared to its performance on smartphones, our hands-on experience revealed well-optimized popular apps. Whether it was Google's own YouTube and Gmail or other apps like Disney+, WhatsApp, and even casino apps, the split-screen functionality worked seamlessly.

Will it Last the Test of Time?

While Google has a reputation for producing excellent smartphones, it has struggled to establish a solid foothold in the tablet market. Its previous attempt, the Pixel Slate from 2018, aimed to combine the versatility and functionality of a Chromebook but was discontinued after just two years.

Naturally, skeptics may question the fate of the new Pixel Tablet, considering Google's track record of discontinuing products, including the ill-fated Glass headset and the aforementioned short-lived Google Stadia gaming platform.

However, Google's executives remain optimistic about the Pixel Tablet's prospects, and the device boasts impressive technological features. Its thicker bezels and smooth matte finish offer a secure grip, although it may feel less premium in your hands. As expected, the tablet delivers exceptional speed and features eight-megapixel cameras on both the front and back, particularly suited for video calling. Google also promises a battery life of up to 12 hours of continuous video streaming.

More importantly, the Pixel Tablet supports multiple user accounts, making it more shareable among households compared to Apple's iPad.

While anyone can guess whether the product will last in today’s saturated market, our research confirmed that the dock performs as advertised, elevating the tablet into an attractive centerpiece for your living room.