Japan rejuvenates astronaut ranks with 28-year-old surgeon

Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.

Ayu Yoneda, a 28-year-old surgeon with the Red Cross, will train for about two years before being considered for a mission to the lunar surface.

"I’ve been working to improve people’s lives in the field of medicine,” she said. "Now I’ll be tasked with doing so in space, where the goal is fundamentally similar, but exists under completely different circumstances.”

Yoneda began training in April on how to use systems and software on the International Space Station.

Makoto Suwa, 46, a senior employee for the World Bank, also began Monday. Both were selected from more than 4,100 applications and introduced to the public by JAXA in February. ...continue reading