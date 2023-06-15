Japan rejuvenates astronaut ranks with 28-year-old surgeon
The Star -- Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
Ayu Yoneda, a 28-year-old surgeon with the Red Cross, will train for about two years before being considered for a mission to the lunar surface.
"I’ve been working to improve people’s lives in the field of medicine,” she said. "Now I’ll be tasked with doing so in space, where the goal is fundamentally similar, but exists under completely different circumstances.”
Yoneda began training in April on how to use systems and software on the International Space Station.
Makoto Suwa, 46, a senior employee for the World Bank, also began Monday. Both were selected from more than 4,100 applications and introduced to the public by JAXA in February. ...continue reading
Pixel Tablet Review: Google's Latest Innovation Combines Tablet and Home Hub
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Inside Billions $ Japanese Factory Producing the Prius - Toyota Production Line
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
#WeArePlay | Yoshihiko | YAMAP | Japan
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Need a hand? This Japanese robot can help
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
World's first case of tick-borne Oz virus confirmed in Japan
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
Japan's failed attempt to 'chip' China
Japan's curbs on exporting chipmaking equipment may backfire on its firms.
Suzuki to jointly produce flying vehicle with startup
Suzuki Motor says it has agreed with an electric aircraft startup to jointly manufacture a vertical take-off vehicle at the automaker's factory in central Japan.
Astronaut Yui Kimiya chosen for 2nd stay at space station
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
New beetle species discovered in Japan’s subtropical forests
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
Hitachi leaps ahead in quantum computer development
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
Japan clamps down on tech patents in 25 fields
The government plans to block the public disclosure of technology patents in 25 fields as part of economic security measures, it has been learned.
