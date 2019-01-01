Record of Ragnarok II | Official Trailer #3

This anime, based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 14 million copies, enters its second phase!

The original hit manga has won numerous manga awards, including the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2019 for male readers, the Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2019, and the 2nd Manga Shimbun Prize!

Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind “Juni Taisen: Zodiac War” and “Hello World,” who have depicted many fierce 3D CGI battles in anime such as “Blade of the Immortal,” “Promare” and “Girls und Panzer.”

The 13 one-on-one battles between representatives of gods and humans across the entire world for the survival of humanity begin once more! Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!