Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo
TOKYO, Jul 04 (Kyodo) - Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
The Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower building is a key feature of an area being redeveloped as "Azabudai Hills" to fully open this fall in Minato Ward, a district dotted with tall office buildings and luxury condominiums.
The new building, with 64 floors above ground and five underground, holds in its upper floors residences with spa and other exclusive services provided by luxury hotel operator Aman Resorts. ...continue reading
Japan weather officials warn of mudslides, downpours in Kyushu
NHK - Jul 04
Japanese weather officials are warning that southwestern Japan's Kyushu region could be hit by mudslides and torrential downpours.
Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Mt Fuji climbing season starts as 1 of 4 main trails reopens
Japan Today - Jul 02
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
Dolphin bites man off Sea of Japan coast
NHK - Jun 28
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
Crazy! Japan's Sleeping Capsule Night Bus from Osaka to Tokyo | REBORN
travelgeek - Jun 28
Today, we are riding on overnight bus, Reborn, which has capsule-like seats from Osaka to Tokyo for 10 hours. Is it the next-generation overnight bus?
Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
I Stayed Overnight in Japan's TINIEST Nomadic Apartment
Abroad in Japan - Jun 26
Japan is famous for its tiny apartments. But what happens when you take one on the road?
JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
Kyodo - Jun 25
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
Humans Living Alongside Brown Bears
BBC Earth - Jun 25
In the remote Japanese island of Hokkaido, salmon is abundant, attracting both brown bears and fishermen alike.
Riding Japan's Weirdest-looking Express Train to Tokyo | Limited Express Azusa
travelgeek - Jun 23
Today, we are taking Azusa Limited Express from Matsumoto(Nagano) to Shinjuku(Tokyo) in 2 hours and 40 mins. Just relax and enjoy the unique train travel.
Awa Odori dance festival to sell premium seats for Y200,000
Japan Today - Jun 22
Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.
Bulleting Up Mount Fuji? Just Don't Do It!
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
Tokyo to raise public bathhouse fee for 12-year-olds and older from July
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.
3-month forecast sees heavy rains, extreme heat across much of Japan
NHK - Jun 21
Japanese weather officials are warning of possible heavy rains and extreme heat in western and eastern parts of the country from July through September.
Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
