Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo

The Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower building is a key feature of an area being redeveloped as "Azabudai Hills" to fully open this fall in Minato Ward, a district dotted with tall office buildings and luxury condominiums.

The new building, with 64 floors above ground and five underground, holds in its upper floors residences with spa and other exclusive services provided by luxury hotel operator Aman Resorts. ...continue reading