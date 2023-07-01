Japan publishes guidelines allowing limited use of AI in schools
文科省 AIの学習活用に指針 一部の学校で試験的に導入
Kyodo -- Jul 04
Japan's education ministry on Tuesday unveiled guidelines allowing the limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, in elementary, junior high and high schools.
The guidelines released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology call for particular caution regarding use by elementary school students, while stating that passing off AI-assisted school work as one's own will be deemed cheating.
While recognizing the importance of students gaining a firm grasp of AI and its uses, the guidelines also took into account concerns the technology may negatively impact students' critical thinking and other skills. ...continue reading
Jul 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 「チャットGPT」などの生成AI（人工知能）について文部科学省は学校現場でのガイドラインを全国の教育委員会に通知しました。 ...continue reading
Majority of Japan universities bolster anti-cult measures: survey
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
The WILD Japanese Of Jigoku Raku
Dive into an anime that is getting a lot of attention recently. It's hellish, and amazing. Learn some Japanese too.
The Ultimate Guide to Learning Kanji
A guide you through the essentials of kanji, hiragana, and katakana. You'll know exactly when and where to use each script. Also tips to help you memorize kanji effortlessly.
What Made the Ancient Japanese Samurai Bow So Deadly?
This documentary explores the violence, beauty and reverie which surround the Samurai's earliest weapon.
Why Do Japanese Games Handle Trans Characters so Differently?
If you play a lot of Japanese games, or consume Japanese media, you might notice that there is quite an abundance of gender non-conforming, crossdressing, and trans characters... but not very many gay or lesbian characters, by comparison.
Japan welcomes Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter from war
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Japan has accepted some 2,300 Ukrainians under the status of evacuees.
Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant
The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
Media view longest 4th century sword unearthed in Japan
An iron sword from the fourth century, unearthed at an ancient burial mound in western Japan, was shown to the media for the first time, after preservationists finished cleaning one side of its blade.
Japanese schools to be allowed limited use of generative AI
Japan's education ministry plans to implement new guidelines allowing elementary, junior high and high schools limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to help formulate ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, among other uses, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
How I Learned Japanese with Mostly Anime
These are all of the methods and different material that I've used and continue to use to study Japanese, plus my animated story of how I became interested in it!
Unlocking Japanese Gay Slang: From Old-fashioned to Trending!
Come along with us down the rainbow as we journey through the captivating world of Japanese gay slang! What words should you avoid using when you come to Japan - and more importantly - which ones will help you seal the deal?
Japan slips in world gender equality rankings
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
Ninjas put to the test
Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
ChatGPT operator CEO tells Japan students AI will evolve further
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
