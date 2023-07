Fuji-Q Highland's new 'biker' rollercoaster unveiled

, Jul 04 ( News On Japan ) - A new coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi Prefecture has been unveiled to the press for the first time.

"ZOKKON" is a motorcycle type coaster that you ride while holding the handlebars, experiencing the thrills of suddenly jumping 24 meters and running backward.

The ride, with a total construction cost of about 4.5 billion yen, will open from July 20 and cost 2,000 yen per 3-minute ride, TV Asahi reports.