Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
SoftBank, Foxconn buy into Japan shelf-stocking robot startup
TOKYO, Jul 07 (Nikkei) - SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
A total of six parties including venture capital firm Globis Capital Partners and KDDI Open Innovation Fund, a venture capital firm operated by Japanese telecommunications company KDDI, invested in Tokyo-based Telexistence, according to Thursday's announcement. ...continue reading
'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Ransomware attack hits Japan's biggest port, delaying cargo
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
Japan inches toward agricultural reform
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
Rakuten Securities Holdings applies for TSE listing
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
ブビンガバイナリーでトレードを始めよう！その特徴と利点
バイナリーオプションは、選択した資産の価格が特定の期間に上がるか下がるかを予測する形式の取引です。
Japan logs 2.6 tril. yen budget surplus in FY2022
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
Rising land prices a sign of post-pandemic recovery
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
Japan launches Prime 150 index
The Tokyo Stock Exchange officially launched on Monday, its JPX Prime 150 index.
Yahoo Japan weighs ending search engine deal with Google
Yahoo Japan is considering having another company provide its search engine technology, which is currently supplied by a Google affiliate, Nikkei has learned.
Grocery bills in Japan keep rising as price hikes hit 3,500-plus items
A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.
Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Bank of Japan chief defends monetary easing as yen keeps weakening
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
Japan bank CEOs are paid a fraction of what global rivals make
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.
