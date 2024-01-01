Japan’s largest banks collaborate to introduce stablecoins to Cosmos
This collaboration involves TOKI, a prominent cross-chain bridge provider and partner of Progmat, and Noble, a token issuance protocol. Together, they aim to introduce fully collateralized Japanese stablecoins to the Cosmos network, offering a secure and regulated means of digital asset transactions.
This partnership between TOKI, Noble, and Progmat represents a significant step towards bridging traditional finance with the emerging world of decentralized cryptocurrencies, fostering innovation and driving the adoption of stablecoins in Japan and beyond. ...continue reading
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
News On Japan - Jul 08
This project is a series of discussions on the various phases of starting a business in the Web 3.0 area.
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has been watching companies abroad take the lead in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence models. Now it plans to help fund a supercomputer that can play in the same league.
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
Nikkei - Jul 08
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 07
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
usnews.com - Jul 07
China will ban the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese customs said on Friday, citing Japan's move to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea.
News On Japan - Jul 07
Fuji News Network is reporting that changes are afoot in South Korean culinary culture with a ban on eating dog meat apparently imminent.
WION - Jul 07
Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.