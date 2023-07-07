SoftBank gets $37 mil. govt. subsidy for generative AI
ソフトバンクに約53億円を補助 生成AI開発に向けたスパコン整備で 経産省
TOKYO, Jul 08 (NHK) - Japan's government has been watching companies abroad take the lead in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence models. Now it plans to help fund a supercomputer that can play in the same league.
The government says it will provide 5.3 billion yen, or about 37 million dollars, to Japanese telecom giant SoftBank to create a machine capable of processing the vast amount of data necessary.
The subsidy will cover about a quarter of the money SoftBank is budgeting for what it says will be one of the most powerful computers in Japan.
US-based Nvidia will supply the high-performance semiconductors.
Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi said it is important to establish foundations for the development of generative AI in Japan for both innovation and economic security.
The government last month pledged about 6.8 billion yen, or 47 million dollars, to Japanese data center operator Sakura Internet to develop its own supercomputer....continue reading
Jul 08 (ANNnewsCH) - 経済産業省は生成AI（人工知能）開発に向けたスーパーコンピューターの整備のため、ソフトバンクに対して約53億円の補助を行うと発表しました。 ...continue reading
Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Web 3.0 startup advice #1: Financing from overseas venture capital
News On Japan - Jul 08
This project is a series of discussions on the various phases of starting a business in the Web 3.0 area.
News On Japan - Jul 08
This project is a series of discussions on the various phases of starting a business in the Web 3.0 area.
Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
SoftBank gets $37 mil. govt. subsidy for generative AI
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has been watching companies abroad take the lead in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence models. Now it plans to help fund a supercomputer that can play in the same league.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has been watching companies abroad take the lead in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence models. Now it plans to help fund a supercomputer that can play in the same league.
A Look at Japan’s Latest Hydrogen Strategy
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
Japan digital agency to be investigated over My Number problems
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
Japan's $70bn university fund finishes first year $420m in the red
Nikkei - Jul 08
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
Nikkei - Jul 08
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
Japan regulators approve treated water release system at Fukushima Daiichi plant
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
Japan’s largest banks collaborate to introduce stablecoins to Cosmos
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 07
Japan, known for its technological advancements and progressive regulatory environment, is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency landscape. In a groundbreaking partnership, the country's largest banks have joined forces to bring stablecoins to the Cosmos ecosystem.
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 07
Japan, known for its technological advancements and progressive regulatory environment, is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency landscape. In a groundbreaking partnership, the country's largest banks have joined forces to bring stablecoins to the Cosmos ecosystem.
'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
China to ban food imports from Japan citing safety reasons
usnews.com - Jul 07
China will ban the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese customs said on Friday, citing Japan's move to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea.
usnews.com - Jul 07
China will ban the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese customs said on Friday, citing Japan's move to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea.
Network delights as moves made to ban dog meat in Korea
News On Japan - Jul 07
Fuji News Network is reporting that changes are afoot in South Korean culinary culture with a ban on eating dog meat apparently imminent.
News On Japan - Jul 07
Fuji News Network is reporting that changes are afoot in South Korean culinary culture with a ban on eating dog meat apparently imminent.
Japanese seaweed attracting international attention over potential to become super crop
WION - Jul 07
Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.
WION - Jul 07
Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.
Motor racing: Japanese F1 Grand Prix to take place in April next year
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
NATO and Japan to cooperate in 16 areas, align defense equipment
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
Web3 Page: 1 | 2 | 3