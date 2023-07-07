Japan regulators approve treated water release system at Fukushima Daiichi plant

Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Friday granted plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company a certificate that allows it to run the system.

The approval was given after NRA officials inspected the system that includes pumps to take in massive seawater and emergency shut-off valves.

Inspectors concluded that there were no performance problems.

Water used to cool molten nuclear fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi plant mixes with rain and groundwater. The accumulated water is treated to remove most radioactive substances, but still contains tritium.

The government plans to dilute the water to reduce the tritium level to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization's safety guidelines for drinking water.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday said Japan's plan to release the treated and diluted water is consistent with the international safety standards.

The government plans to start releasing the water sometime this summer. The exact start date is yet to be decided, but local fishery workers and others are concerned about reputational damage to their businesses.