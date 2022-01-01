Japan's $70bn university fund finishes first year $420m in the red
Endowment's lofty investment target could make stable returns difficult
TOKYO, Jul 08 (Nikkei) - Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
The fund debuted in 2022, with the goal of providing subsidies for Japanese universities to help them rank among the best in the world. It is run by the education ministry's Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), which announced the results on Friday. ...continue reading
You're Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan - Preparation Guide
Guide on how to prepare for an earthquake in Japan with information on creating a go-bag and taking safety precautions.
High school students punished for videoing bathing classmates
An undisclosed number of male high school students from Kumamoto Prefecture have been punished for using their smartphones to take video footage of female classmates in an outdoor bath on a school field trip last summer.
The Reign of Hidetada | The Edo Period Episode 2
After the death of Tokugawa Ieyasu and with the Edo period fully underway, we now turn to examine the complicated history of his son, Tokugawa Hidetada, the important second Shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate.
Japan publishes guidelines allowing limited use of AI in schools
Japan's education ministry on Tuesday unveiled guidelines allowing the limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, in elementary, junior high and high schools.
Majority of Japan universities bolster anti-cult measures: survey
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
The WILD Japanese Of Jigoku Raku
Dive into an anime that is getting a lot of attention recently. It's hellish, and amazing. Learn some Japanese too.
The Ultimate Guide to Learning Kanji
A guide you through the essentials of kanji, hiragana, and katakana. You'll know exactly when and where to use each script. Also tips to help you memorize kanji effortlessly.
What Made the Ancient Japanese Samurai Bow So Deadly?
This documentary explores the violence, beauty and reverie which surround the Samurai's earliest weapon.
Why Do Japanese Games Handle Trans Characters so Differently?
If you play a lot of Japanese games, or consume Japanese media, you might notice that there is quite an abundance of gender non-conforming, crossdressing, and trans characters... but not very many gay or lesbian characters, by comparison.
Japan welcomes Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter from war
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Japan has accepted some 2,300 Ukrainians under the status of evacuees.
Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant
The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
Media view longest 4th century sword unearthed in Japan
An iron sword from the fourth century, unearthed at an ancient burial mound in western Japan, was shown to the media for the first time, after preservationists finished cleaning one side of its blade.
Japanese schools to be allowed limited use of generative AI
Japan's education ministry plans to implement new guidelines allowing elementary, junior high and high schools limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to help formulate ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, among other uses, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
How I Learned Japanese with Mostly Anime
These are all of the methods and different material that I've used and continue to use to study Japanese, plus my animated story of how I became interested in it!
Unlocking Japanese Gay Slang: From Old-fashioned to Trending!
Come along with us down the rainbow as we journey through the captivating world of Japanese gay slang! What words should you avoid using when you come to Japan - and more importantly - which ones will help you seal the deal?
