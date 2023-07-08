Memorial service marks a year since killing of Abe Shinzo

A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.

The service took place in the morning at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo. Abe's widow and relatives, as well as current Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Secretary-General of the main ruling Liberal Democratic Party Motegi Toshimitsu were among those in attendance.

The public will be able to offer flowers at a temporary stand at the temple in the afternoon.

The faction of the Liberal Democratic Party that Abe led will hold an event in the capital on Saturday.

A meeting of experts and others who want to carry on Abe's wishes is also due to take place.