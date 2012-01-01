50 years after birth of Barefoot Gen, why are sales soaring?

Author Keiji Nakazawa, who himself was an A-bomb survivor, expressed his feelings in the work as "anger." Anger at the inhuman act of dropping the atomic bomb. And anger at the war itself that brought about the dropping of atomic bombs.

Nakazawa passed away in 2012, but "Barefoot Gen" has been translated into 24 languages, conveying Nakazawa's message around the world, TV Asahi reports.