Rice wine exports booming
TOKYO, Jul 09 (News On Japan) - Exports of Japanese sake are booming as the number of foreign tourists increases due to the weaker yen and the easing of measures against coronavirus.
However, it seems that there is still a big difference compared to wine. This video explores how to sake can make greater inroads overseas.
50 years after birth of Barefoot Gen, why are sales soaring?
News On Japan - Jul 09
The manga "Barefoot Gen", which depicts the reality of the atomic bombing, began serialization in "Weekly Shonen Jump" in June 1973.
Widow of assassinated Japan PM Abe Shinzo plans Taiwan visit
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Crane Protects Baby Chick from Deer Herd
BBC Earth - Jul 09
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
Memorial service marks a year since killing of Abe Shinzo
NHK - Jul 08
A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Abe shooter spends time reading; awaits unscheduled trial
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Web 3.0 startup advice #1: Financing from overseas venture capital
News On Japan - Jul 08
This project is a series of discussions on the various phases of starting a business in the Web 3.0 area.
Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
SoftBank gets $37 mil. govt. subsidy for generative AI
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's government has been watching companies abroad take the lead in the race to develop generative artificial intelligence models. Now it plans to help fund a supercomputer that can play in the same league.
A Look at Japan’s Latest Hydrogen Strategy
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
Japan digital agency to be investigated over My Number problems
Japan Today - Jul 08
Japan's Digital Agency will be investigated over the My Number national identification system after a number of IDs were erroneously registered with the information of other people, the government said Friday.
Japan's $70bn university fund finishes first year $420m in the red
Nikkei - Jul 08
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
Japan regulators approve treated water release system at Fukushima Daiichi plant
NHK - Jul 08
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a new system to release treated and diluted water into the ocean from the troubled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. This means all logistical preparations have been completed.
Japan’s largest banks collaborate to introduce stablecoins to Cosmos
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 07
Japan, known for its technological advancements and progressive regulatory environment, is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency landscape. In a groundbreaking partnership, the country's largest banks have joined forces to bring stablecoins to the Cosmos ecosystem.
'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
