Western Japan under heavy rain alert

Japanese weather officials have downgraded emergency warnings for heavy rainfall for Oita and Fukuoka prefectures in Kyushu in the country's southwest.

But they're still advising residents to be careful, after flooding and mudslides killed at least three people.

Land Ministry official Toyoguchi Yoshiyuki said the downgrade does not mean there is no more danger of flooding or landslides. Toyoguchi advised people to watch for evacuation information in order to stay safe.

Firefighters in the town of Soeda said a woman was killed and her husband sustained minor injuries when a mudslide hit the home of the couple in their 70s early Monday morning.

In the town of Hirokawa, a man was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found inside a truck that ended up in an irrigation channel.

Search efforts are underway in the town of Yabakei. Authorities say they may have found the car of a woman who had gone missing while on a road alongside a river, but they have yet to locate her.

A mudslide in Saga Prefecture slammed into two houses. Authorities reported three people unaccounted for. One person was found without vital signs.

In the city of Kurume, multiple homes were struck by a mudslide. Rescuers say they've found 10 people at the site, including one without vital signs.

Officials are warning residents to stay vigilant. Downpours are forecast for parts of northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture through Monday night.