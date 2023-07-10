Western Japan under heavy rain alert
河川氾濫 九州北部で“記録的大雨” 救助を阻む土石流 1人安否不明
But they're still advising residents to be careful, after flooding and mudslides killed at least three people.
Land Ministry official Toyoguchi Yoshiyuki said the downgrade does not mean there is no more danger of flooding or landslides. Toyoguchi advised people to watch for evacuation information in order to stay safe.
Firefighters in the town of Soeda said a woman was killed and her husband sustained minor injuries when a mudslide hit the home of the couple in their 70s early Monday morning.
In the town of Hirokawa, a man was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found inside a truck that ended up in an irrigation channel.
Search efforts are underway in the town of Yabakei. Authorities say they may have found the car of a woman who had gone missing while on a road alongside a river, but they have yet to locate her.
A mudslide in Saga Prefecture slammed into two houses. Authorities reported three people unaccounted for. One person was found without vital signs.
In the city of Kurume, multiple homes were struck by a mudslide. Rescuers say they've found 10 people at the site, including one without vital signs.
Officials are warning residents to stay vigilant. Downpours are forecast for parts of northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture through Monday night.
NHK - Jul 10
Japanese weather officials have downgraded emergency warnings for heavy rainfall for Oita and Fukuoka prefectures in Kyushu in the country's southwest.
TREAD the globe - Jul 10
After driving to the most northerly point of Japanese mainland, we board a ferry to take us to Japan's most northerly island of Hokkaido. Known as the wilderness island and home to the Ezo Bear.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 09
Asuka 2 is the largest cruise ship in Japan. I'll be on this popular cruise for 2 nights and 3 days. This is Episode 1.
BBC Earth - Jul 09
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
ANC 24/7 - Jul 07
David Celdran visits Tokyo to experience time in ways that the Japanese of the Edo period practiced it.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 07
Are you tired of squinting in the sunlight or dealing with annoying glare? Look no further! Our non-prescription polarised sunglasses are here to revolutionize your vision and elevate your style.
CBS - Jul 06
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
News On Japan - Jul 04
A new coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi Prefecture has been unveiled to the press for the first time.
NHK - Jul 04
Japanese weather officials are warning that southwestern Japan's Kyushu region could be hit by mudslides and torrential downpours.
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Japan Today - Jul 02
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
NHK - Jun 28
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
travelgeek - Jun 28
Today, we are riding on overnight bus, Reborn, which has capsule-like seats from Osaka to Tokyo for 10 hours. Is it the next-generation overnight bus?
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.