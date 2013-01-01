What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Have you ever heard of Tokyo poverty girls, or Tokyo hinkon joshi? A few years ago, a well-known Japanese business magazine ran a series of articles interviewing women who are living in poverty in Tokyo and reveals the realities of the harsh lives.
Currently the percentage of non-regular employment in Japan is 36.9 percent and about 40 percent of Japanese are now in non-regular employment. And while the average annual income of regular employees is 5.08 million yen, the average income of non-regular employees is 1.98 million yen. In fact, Japan is now a class society and a society in which regular and non-regular employees lives are different.
Western Japan under heavy rain alert
NHK - Jul 10
Japanese weather officials have downgraded emergency warnings for heavy rainfall for Oita and Fukuoka prefectures in Kyushu in the country's southwest.
The Scariest City in Tokyo? Hunting Japanese Monsters from GeGeGe no Kitaro!
Japan by Food - Jul 10
Just west of Tokyo, you’ll find a charming city known as Chofu–known for its lush botanical gardens, serene temples and shrines, sports stadiums, tasty soba noodles, and home of the popular manga ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
- Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
Japanese Geisha and Maiko - c.1899 | Silent Film Restored to Life
glamourdaze - Jul 10
Early silent footage of Japanese Geisha and Maiko in late 1890s. Probably filmed in the Kyoto prefecture of Gion (祇園). Restored and enhanced using AI machine learning tools.
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma
Japan Today - Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Food allergies among Japanese school kids up 1.8 points from fiscal 2013
Japan Today - Jul 10
A study carried out in fiscal 2022 showed 6.3 percent of school children in Japan suffer from food allergies, an increase of 1.8 percentage points in around nine years, with the rate of severe allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis, also on the rise.
Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
Macron opposes NATO intention to set up liaison office in Japan
NHK - Jul 10
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
50 years after birth of Barefoot Gen, why are sales soaring?
News On Japan - Jul 09
The manga "Barefoot Gen", which depicts the reality of the atomic bombing, began serialization in "Weekly Shonen Jump" in June 1973.
Widow of assassinated Japan PM Abe Shinzo plans Taiwan visit
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.
Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Crane Protects Baby Chick from Deer Herd
BBC Earth - Jul 09
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
Rice wine exports booming
News On Japan - Jul 09
Exports of Japanese sake are booming as the number of foreign tourists increases due to the weaker yen and the easing of measures against coronavirus.
Memorial service marks a year since killing of Abe Shinzo
NHK - Jul 08
A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Abe shooter spends time reading; awaits unscheduled trial
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
