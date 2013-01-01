What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan

In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.

Have you ever heard of Tokyo poverty girls, or Tokyo hinkon joshi? A few years ago, a well-known Japanese business magazine ran a series of articles interviewing women who are living in poverty in Tokyo and reveals the realities of the harsh lives.

Currently the percentage of non-regular employment in Japan is 36.9 percent and about 40 percent of Japanese are now in non-regular employment. And while the average annual income of regular employees is 5.08 million yen, the average income of non-regular employees is 1.98 million yen. In fact, Japan is now a class society and a society in which regular and non-regular employees lives are different.