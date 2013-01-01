Japanese Geisha and Maiko - c.1899 | Silent Film Restored to Life

Early silent footage of Japanese Geisha and Maiko in late 1890s. Probably filmed in the Kyoto prefecture of Gion (祇園). Restored and enhanced using AI machine learning tools.

While many Japanese women still wore the traditional Kimono, Obi and the Furisode, these women were entertainers. The dangling Kansanshi on the sides of their hairstyles is a giveaway. The decorative Sakura blossoms in their hair. Also the demonstration of traditional Japanese dancing to the accompaniment of two Shamisen players. All key components in the art of the Geisha apprentice.

In Kyoto, a Geisha (芸者) is referred to as Geiko (芸子) and Geiko apprentices as Maiko. In Tokyo a Geisha apprentice is called a Hangyoku.

Geisha makeup and hairstyle

Applying makeup is also an essential art in learning to be a Geisha. Maiko often applied white oshiroi makeup for certain occasions, but not necessarily on a daily basis. Crushed safflower petals was used to paint the lips as well as the eyebrows and edges of the eyes. When a Maiko's hairstyle is arranged, she kept it so for about a week before washing her hair. To avoid ruining the delicate hairstyles, Maiko slept on special pillow called a Takamakura (高枕) which literally means 'high pillow.'

The Meiji era saw a gradual opening up of Japan to the west. It was the beginning of the modernization of Japan, and the introduction of western influences of consumerism, western fashion etc. To this day however you can visit the Gion prefecture of Kyoto and see Geisha and Maiko culture.