Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
The court found Narumi Taniguchi, 33, a former sex worker of no fixed-address, guilty of the abandonment of her stillborn daughter and sentenced her to two years' imprisonment, suspended for four years.
"The defendant had no resources and nobody to rely on, so hid in a car parked on the streets and gave birth into a tote bag. She noticed the baby showed no signs of life, so put the body in a coin locker and the crime was malicious as she paid an extension fee on the locker. The body had to be recovered by the locker management company and the decomposition of the body was an offense against the pious and religious feelings that should be shown toward the dead," the ruling said. "However, the defendant has shown remorse, moved into a welfare facility from where she can review her lifestyle environment and gained a job that can help rebuild her life."
Taniguchi had pleaded guilty to the charge against her, saying, "it took all I had to be able to survive by myself let alone try to bring up (a child)."
Taniguchi was charged with leaving her stillborn daughter's body in the coin locker near Juzo Station in Osaka's Yodogawa-ku in January.
Prosecutors had sought jail time for Taniguchi, saying that shoving the body in the locker without ever hugging the child showed a disdain for life.
But defense lawyers argued for leniency, pointing out that the defendant was remorseful and was now receiving government assistance toward becoming independent. The defense argued the likelihood of re-offending is low.
The presiding judge in the case urged Taniguchi to turn her life around, noting that she had gone through 12 unwanted pregnancies since leaving her Kagoshima Prefecture birthplace to live in Osaka and lived out of hotels paid for through sex work. She revealed during proceedings that some children had been handed over to childcare facilities and others had also been stillborn. She told the court that hospitals had taken care of the other stillborn children she had given birth to, but in this instance, she felt unable to seek help as the validity of her health insurance had expired.
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
Japan Today - Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
straitstimes.com - Jul 04
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 01
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
The Japan Reporter - Jul 01
Experts also told me that women are more likely to be hurt or depressed than men being rejected, since we have the assumption that women must be unlikely to be refused by men, who are supposed to always initiate it. They say that's also a factor which drives the phenomenon.
News On Japan - Jun 30
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Japan Today - Jun 30
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
Kyodo - Jun 30
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.