The Scariest City in Tokyo? Hunting Japanese Monsters from GeGeGe no Kitaro!
Shizuka travels to Chofu and explores the streets of this peaceful city. She begins her adventure at Tenjin-dori Shotengai, an iconic shopping street lined with manga statues. Strolling down the street, she stumbles upon a retro toy shop then makes a stop at Azukiya Ando for some red bean paste sweets! After sampling some of the shop's specialties, she ventures on to Jindai-ji Temple to take in the tranquil surroundings.
Next up it’s time for lunch at Matsuba Chaya. Shizuka scans the menu before settling on a spread of soba-based dishes! Apart from soba, Chofu is known for being a mecca for manga lovers, as it’s the home of Mizuki Shigeru–creator of the famous manga ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’. The final stop of the trip is Kitaro Chaya, a teahouse and cafe dedicated to GeGeGe no Kitaro. Our cheerful host steps into this retro wooden building where satisfies her sweet tooth before heading upstairs to soak up the history of the celebrated manga.
NHK - Jul 10
Japanese weather officials have downgraded emergency warnings for heavy rainfall for Oita and Fukuoka prefectures in Kyushu in the country's southwest.
Japan by Food - Jul 10
Just west of Tokyo, you’ll find a charming city known as Chofu–known for its lush botanical gardens, serene temples and shrines, sports stadiums, tasty soba noodles, and home of the popular manga ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’.
- Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
glamourdaze - Jul 10
Early silent footage of Japanese Geisha and Maiko in late 1890s. Probably filmed in the Kyoto prefecture of Gion (祇園). Restored and enhanced using AI machine learning tools.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Japan Today - Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Japan Today - Jul 10
A study carried out in fiscal 2022 showed 6.3 percent of school children in Japan suffer from food allergies, an increase of 1.8 percentage points in around nine years, with the rate of severe allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis, also on the rise.
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
NHK - Jul 10
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
News On Japan - Jul 09
The manga "Barefoot Gen", which depicts the reality of the atomic bombing, began serialization in "Weekly Shonen Jump" in June 1973.
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.
BBC Earth - Jul 09
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
News On Japan - Jul 09
Exports of Japanese sake are booming as the number of foreign tourists increases due to the weaker yen and the easing of measures against coronavirus.
NHK - Jul 08
A memorial service for former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was held on Saturday to mark one year since he was fatally shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.