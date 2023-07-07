Teen tourist in trouble for carving name into ancient Japanese temple
Stuff -- Jul 11
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
The 17-year-old allegedly used his fingernail to carve 'Julian' into the 8th-century Toshodaiji Kondo temple complex in Nara.
He was spotted by another tourist who reported him to temple staff.
A monk at the temple told Japanese newspaper The Mainichi that even though it had been done "without malice”, that it was “still regrettable and sad”.
世界遺産・唐招提寺で「外国人が柱に爪で落書き」 カナダ国籍の17歳少年、文化財保護法違反の疑いで任意聴取 奈良市https://t.co/ME4VpbnCKn— MSN Japan (@MSNJapan) July 7, 2023
It's reported he is with his parents, who were with him at the time of the alleged vandalisation.
The BBC reports that under Japanese law, any person who has damaged an object of "important cultural property" could face up to five years in prison. There is also a possible fine of Y300,000....continue reading
Weather remains unstable, risk of rain-related disaster still high in Kyushu
Japanese weather officials say the risk of disasters is still high in northern Kyushu, southwestern Japan, after record heavy rain hit the region on Monday.
Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
Japan tattoo artists want to wash off criminal connection
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
Japan not opposed to U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Japan bankruptcies rise as COVID relief repayments come due
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
Japanese language school banned from accepting students over human rights abuse
A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.
Man dies after apparently being pushed off bridge into river in Osaka
A man in his 70s died after he was apparently pushed off a bridge in Osaka on Monday morning.
The Scariest City in Tokyo? Hunting Japanese Monsters from GeGeGe no Kitaro!
Just west of Tokyo, you’ll find a charming city known as Chofu–known for its lush botanical gardens, serene temples and shrines, sports stadiums, tasty soba noodles, and home of the popular manga ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
Japanese Geisha and Maiko - c.1899 | Silent Film Restored to Life
Early silent footage of Japanese Geisha and Maiko in late 1890s. Probably filmed in the Kyoto prefecture of Gion (祇園). Restored and enhanced using AI machine learning tools.
What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Food allergies among Japanese school kids up 1.8 points from fiscal 2013
A study carried out in fiscal 2022 showed 6.3 percent of school children in Japan suffer from food allergies, an increase of 1.8 percentage points in around nine years, with the rate of severe allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis, also on the rise.
Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
