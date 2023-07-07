Teen tourist in trouble for carving name into ancient Japanese temple

A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.

The 17-year-old allegedly used his fingernail to carve 'Julian' into the 8th-century Toshodaiji Kondo temple complex in Nara.

He was spotted by another tourist who reported him to temple staff.

A monk at the temple told Japanese newspaper The Mainichi that even though it had been done "without malice”, that it was “still regrettable and sad”.

It's reported he is with his parents, who were with him at the time of the alleged vandalisation.

The BBC reports that under Japanese law, any person who has damaged an object of "important cultural property" could face up to five years in prison. There is also a possible fine of Y300,000.