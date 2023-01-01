Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
More than 80 Japanese firms including chip device maker Rohm Co. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. have announced stock splits so far in 2023, almost double the pace of a year earlier and the most for the period in five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
While dividing up equity into more shares shouldn’t affect its total value, the move lowers the price per stock, making it more affordable for less cash-rich investors to buy. The added demand often boosts the share price as well, offering investors further incentives to put their money in the split equities.
In fact, more than half of Japanese companies conducting stock splits this year have outperformed the Topix index a month after announcing the move, according to Bloomberg calculations. Moreover, the divided shares tended to have sharper price moves than the market benchmark, and they beat the Topix by about 5 percentage points on average a month after disclosing the step. ...continue reading
Bloomberg - Jul 11
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
NHK - Jul 11
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jul 06
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
East Asia Forum - Jul 06
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
NHK - Jul 05
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 05
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
NHK - Jul 04
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
NHK - Jul 03
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Reuters - Jul 03
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
ANC - Jul 03
The Tokyo Stock Exchange officially launched on Monday, its JPX Prime 150 index.
Nikkei - Jul 02
Yahoo Japan is considering having another company provide its search engine technology, which is currently supplied by a Google affiliate, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Jul 01
A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.
Japan Today - Jun 30
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.