Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka
Japan Today -- Jul 12
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:05 a.m. on Mikunibashi bridge which spans the Kanzaki River in Yodogawa Ward.
Police said Shota Tamai has admitted to pushing his father Shigehiro off the bridge and quoted him as saying, “I was sick and tired of being unable to work after becoming ill and began considering killing myself and my father,” Kyodo News reported.
Tamai’s father was visually impaired, police said.
A witness saw Shigehiro sitting on a bridge railing. Tamai, who was standing behind his father, reportedly shoved him off the bridge and then drove away in a rental car which was parked nearby. ...continue reading
Japan tattoo artists want to wash off criminal connection
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
Abe shooter spends time reading; awaits unscheduled trial
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
Japan police search for suspect after headless body found in Hokkaido hotel
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Tokyo explosion injures four
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
22-year-old man arrested over murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Why Does Japanese Society Ferociously Criticize Adultery?
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
How Japan's Sexlessness Affects Its Women (2023)
Experts also told me that women are more likely to be hurt or depressed than men being rejected, since we have the assumption that women must be unlikely to be refused by men, who are supposed to always initiate it. They say that's also a factor which drives the phenomenon.
