Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka

Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:05 a.m. on Mikunibashi bridge which spans the Kanzaki River in Yodogawa Ward.

Police said Shota Tamai has admitted to pushing his father Shigehiro off the bridge and quoted him as saying, “I was sick and tired of being unable to work after becoming ill and began considering killing myself and my father,” Kyodo News reported.

Tamai’s father was visually impaired, police said.

A witness saw Shigehiro sitting on a bridge railing. Tamai, who was standing behind his father, reportedly shoved him off the bridge and then drove away in a rental car which was parked nearby. ...continue reading