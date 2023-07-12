Invasive fire ants found at port in western Japan

Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.

The ministry says about 30 little fire ants were found at the Port of Mizushima's international container terminal in Okayama Prefecture's Kurashiki on July 3. The ants are native to Central and South America.

The fire ant is small. It is about 2 millimeters long. It has a stinger and a poison gland. After being bitten by a fire ant, a person can have an allergic reaction.

Ministry officials say the insects were discovered around a cargo container from the Philippines that passed through Kobe Port.

They say the ants do not appear to have become established in the country, as no queen ants were found. They add that the insects were not spotted anywhere else in the port.