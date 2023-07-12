Kanye West meets Aussie wife's parents in Japan amid speculation he could be denied an Australian visa

Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.

Ms Censori is an architect by trade and first met the controversial rapper, who has changed his name to Ye, while working for his clothing company Yeezy.

In January, it was reported Kanye “married” the 28-year-old in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Six months later, West flew to Tokyo with his wife in late June to meet Ms Censori's parents Leo and Alexandra and her sister Angelina.

Kanye West finally meets new wife Bianca's parents on family holiday to Japanhttps://t.co/pwZKllJsEQ pic.twitter.com/rlOqXQ3Wvu — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) July 12, 2023

The 46-year-old rapper did not post about finally meeting with his in-laws on social media, but unearthed photos from the trip suggest they did spend time together while visiting the Japanese capital recently.

Ms Censori's sister Angelina accidentally tipped the media off about the meeting after posting a photo of her father Leo and mother Alexandra on a Tokyo street.