U.N. human rights group to probe Johnny's agency sex abuse scandal
国連人権理が性加害調査へ ジャニーズ当事者聞き取り
Kyodo -- Jul 13
A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to look into sexual abuse claims against the late founder of Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
The Working Group on Business and Human Rights is expected to arrive in Japan between late July and early August and conduct interviews in Tokyo and Osaka with former members of the agency who say they were abused by Johnny Kitagawa, they said.
The allegations surrounding Kitagawa, who died in 2019, have garnered international attention after the BBC aired a documentary in March about the sex abuse scandal that included interviews with alleged victims, spurring other former members of the agency to come forward with their stories. ...continue reading
Jul 13 (Kyodo) - ジャニーズ事務所のジャニー喜多川前社長(2019年死去)による性加害問題で、国連人権理事会の「ビジネスと人権」作業部会が今月下旬に来日し、被害を訴える当事者への聞き取り調査に乗り出すことが12日、関係者らへの取材で分かった。 ...continue reading
Japan pushes to erase stigma for women in science
Japan is making a big push for more women in STEM in a country where only 16% of female university students major in engineering, manufacturing and construction
TV personality and LGBTQ advocate ryuchell dies at 27
Japanese TV personality, social media influencer and fashion personality Ryuji Higa, better known as ryuchell, has died, according to media reports. They were 27 years old.
Osaka police mistakenly arrest man in revenge porn case
Osaka Prefectural Police revealed this week that they mistakenly arrested a man over a revenge porn case and detained him for 42 days.
U.N. human rights group to probe Johnny's agency sex abuse scandal
A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council is planning to look into sexual abuse claims against the late founder of Japan's top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc., people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji
Scorching heat continues across Japan. In Tokyo's Hachioji City, the temperature hit 39.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the season's highest in the country so far this year.
Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
Japan braces for wave of food price hikes
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Kanye West meets Aussie wife's parents in Japan amid speculation he could be denied an Australian visa
Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.
Invasive fire ants found at port in western Japan
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
Osaka Naomi welcomes first baby
The International Olympic Committee has quoted Osaka Naomi's boyfriend as saying that the Japanese tennis star has given birth to a baby girl.
Japan: Suspected North Korea ICBM flew for 74 minutes
Japan's defense ministry says North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday morning. It's believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
Japan's Supreme Court: Restroom restrictions for trans woman illegal
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled a workplace's restriction on which bathroom a transgender employee could use was not legal.
Godzilla Spotted Approaching America! New Japanese Production Arriving In December
The world’s favorite hundred foot tall rampaging kaiju is about to make landfall just in time for the holiday movie season, according to an announcement today from Japan’s Toho International.
