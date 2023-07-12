TV personality and LGBTQ advocate ryuchell dies at 27

Higa was found unconscious at a property in Shibuya, Tokyo, on Wednesday evening, and was declared dead shortly after. Reports in Japanese media say cause of death is likely suicide.

Born in Okinawa Prefecture in 1995, Higa relocated to Tokyo after graduating from high school and began working at clothing stores in the Harajuku neighborhood while also modeling and gaining popularity as an Instagram influencer. In 2016, Higa married fellow Harajuku model and TV personality Tetsuko Okuhira, better known as Peco. The pair attracted attention online thanks to their colorful fashion stylings and upbeat personalities, and often appeared together on various TV programs in the latter half of the 2010s. The couple had a son in 2018.