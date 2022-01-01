Japan braces for wave of food price hikes
今年の食品値上げがすでに3万品目超え 去年上回り過去最大級に A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
TOKYO, Jul 13 (siasat.com) - A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
The survey by credit research company Teikoku Databank showed that 195 food and beverage makers have announced plans to raise prices for 30,009 items this year as of Wednesday, up from 29,106 items as of the end of June, reports Xinhua news agency.
Prices for about 20,000 items had already been raised in the first six months of this year, with price hikes for some 10,000 items being planned in the second half, including 3,716 items in October, when the number may swell to around 8,000 to hit a peak of this year, according to the survey. ...continue reading
Jul 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 今年に値上げされた食品が3万品目を超えました。過去最大級の値上げラッシュです。 ...continue reading
Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?
spectator.com.au - Jul 13
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
Japan bankruptcies rise as COVID relief repayments come due
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Ransomware attack hits Japan's biggest port, delaying cargo
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
Japan inches toward agricultural reform
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
Rakuten Securities Holdings applies for TSE listing
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
ブビンガバイナリーでトレードを始めよう！その特徴と利点
バイナリーオプションは、選択した資産の価格が特定の期間に上がるか下がるかを予測する形式の取引です。
Japan logs 2.6 tril. yen budget surplus in FY2022
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
Rising land prices a sign of post-pandemic recovery
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
Nikkei 225 hits new 33-year high
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Japan business sentiment improves in second quarter, Bank of Japan tankan shows
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
Japan launches Prime 150 index
The Tokyo Stock Exchange officially launched on Monday, its JPX Prime 150 index.
Yahoo Japan weighs ending search engine deal with Google
Yahoo Japan is considering having another company provide its search engine technology, which is currently supplied by a Google affiliate, Nikkei has learned.
